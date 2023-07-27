| Phd Scholar At Central University Of Rajasthan Kills Self

PhD scholar at Central University of Rajasthan kills self

Jaipur: A 28-year-old PhD scholar at the Central University of Rajasthan allegedly hanged herself in her room in the girls’ hostel in the Bandarsindri area of Ajmer district, police said on Thursday.

Phunsuk Dolma, a native of Ladakh, committed suicide by hanging late on Wednesday, Bandarsindri SHO Virendra Singh said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dolma had been with the university for the past five years. Her post-mortem was conducted by a medical board, Singh said.

Efforts are being made to find ascertain the reason behind her suicide. No suicide note was found and her room sealed, he added.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the CrPC.

Following news of Dolma’s suicide, university students held a protest to demand improvements in the university’s medical facilities so that such incidents can be prevented. They also sought fixing responsibility for medical negligence.