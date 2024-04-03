60 percent cybercrimes are financial frauds; Khammam ACP Ch RV Phanindra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 06:24 PM

Khammam: ACP (Cybercrimes) Ch RV Phanindra said that human negligence and lack of awareness were the main reasons for cyber crimes.

He addressed college students at the ‘Cyber Awareness Day’ programme organised at SBIT College here on Wednesday to sensitise internet users against investment frauds, hotel rating frauds, loan app frauds, cyber frauds and cybercrimes.

ACP said that India was one of the fastest growing countries in the world in terms of digitisation and technological advancement. With the rapid development of technology and increased use of the internet, the risk of cyber crime was increasing.

About 60 percent of cybercrime complaints were related to financial frauds and to address this issue, the Cyber Awareness Divas programme has been launched. He said to be alert for attractive offers on social media.

People should follow safety tips to protect themselves from cyber threats and caution must be maintained when accepting online friend requests from strangers. One should not share UPI PIN /OTP/ATM PIN with anyone, Phanindra said.

In case of cyber crimes, the public should report them at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in, he said. SBIT chairman G Krishna, principal Dr. G Raj Kumar and cybercrimes SI Vijaya Kumar were present.