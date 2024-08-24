Photowalks Hyderabad: Telling a story with one click at a time

From stunning landscapes to vibrant portraits, Photowalks Hyderabad holds its 2nd anniversary exhibition

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 24 August 2024, 11:35 PM

Hyderabad: From breathtaking landscapes and natural scenes to vibrant portraits of people in traditional cultural settings, the Photowalks Hyderabad exhibition at the CCRT in Kothaguda is captivating the city’s art lovers with a stunning display of visual artistry.

A community of passionate photographers, Photowalks Hyderabad, a group that has quickly become a creative cornerstone in the city, is celebrating two years of storytelling through a lens with a grand photography exhibition, inviting the public to witness the world as they see it — one click at a time.

Post-inauguration on Saturday, attendees were treated to inspiring sessions and community interactions. A highlight of the first day was a special talk on composition guidelines, providing invaluable tips for crafting the perfect shot. Haritha Vennela, a noted photographer, led a discussion on the nuances of portraiture art, followed by a gallery walk where visitors immersed themselves in the showcased works. “Over 1,600 photographs were submitted by more than 100 photographers from the city. After a rigorous selection process, 115 pictures were finalised for display,” said Dr Naveen Janga, founder of Photowalks Hyderabad. These photographs span seven categories — architecture, landscape, street photography, portrait, black and white, wildlife, and mobile photography.

Founded in August 2022, Photowalks Hyderabad quickly became a beacon for photographers in the city. “Our journey began with the simple motto: ‘Talk, Walk, Click.’ We wanted to create a space where photographers, whether amateur or professional, could come together, share ideas, and create magic through their lenses,” Naveen reflects.

In just two years, the community has grown exponentially, organising over 100 photowalks and tours, each centered around diverse themes such as street photography, portraits, landscapes, and even astrophotography. “Each photowalk is a new adventure, a new way to see the city and connect with like-minded individuals,” said Ramesh Kumar, who has been a part of the group since its inception. The free exhibition will be on display till August 25 from 10 am to 5.30 pm.