Places to buy Christmas décor in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 03:42 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Going around your home and adorning every corner of it with all kinds of Christmas decorations is one of the most exciting and fulfilling parts of the year-end festival.

Red, golden, and silver bells along with snow globes, miniature reindeer, tinsel, and Xmas stockings all come together exerting the festive vibe.

While the Christmas tree is the center of attraction for holiday décor anywhere, the little ornaments hanging onto it and the trinkets around your house play a vital role in the overall look of the house.

Catering to the specific needs of everyone celebrating Christmas, Hyderabad, over the years, has been keeping up with the décor trends. Here are three places in the twin cities that have become a hub for Christmas décor.

General Bazar

The narrow bylanes of Kalasiguda, also known as MG Road and General Bazar, have multiple decoration shops that sell trees, tinsel, and other ornaments at a reasonable price. Stores like Prakash Party Shop and others are known to have a wide collection of decoration items. Avoid visiting in the evening hours if you cannot keep up with the bustling crowd and keep an eye out for old stock.

Aziz Plaza

Like General Bazar, another street market famous for Christmas décor in the city is Begum Bazar. Aziz Plaza in this locality is an old complex that is home to several small décor and toy shops. From larger-than-life Christmas trees to whim-whams used to light up the house, everything can be found here. Put your bargaining skills to use and be ready to be swayed by all things shiny.

Shraddha Extension

Unlike the street bazaars, Shraddha Extension near the Sangeet X Roads is another popular place to shop for décor in Secunderabad. While there might not be scope for a bargain here, the articles in this store are known to be long-lasting. Especially, their collection of Christmas stars is noteworthy and that is quite visible as the store is lit up with a variety of stars every year in December.

Apart from these, all major malls in the city also actively indulge in selling Christmas décor this time of the year. Abids and Ameerpet street markets, and NJ Party Shop in Himayatnagar are some other places to check out for Christmas décor shopping.