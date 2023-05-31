Plumber’s dedication recognized, celebrated at KITSW

A plumber from Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal, (KITSW) was honored at a grand event to mark his retirement on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hanamkonda: In an exceptional tribute, a plumber from Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal, (KITSW) was honored at a grand event to mark his retirement on Wednesday. Eppalapelly Rajkumar, a senior plumber from the Department of Civil Engineering, was felicitated for his remarkable 40-year journey with the college. Rajkumar’s inspiring career at the institute began in 1983 when he joined as a pump operator.

Over the years, he displayed his expertise and dedication, subsequently passing the plumber trade test and securing a promotion to the position of plumber. His commitment and skills in his role earned him the respect and admiration of the entire institution.