PM Leo Varadkar steps down; Fine Gael is the new leader | Ireland News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 05:28 PM

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced he will step down as Fine Gael chooses a new leader, citing personal and political reasons. Varadkar, who served as both party leader and taoiseach since June 2017, believes a new leader is better suited for the party and coalition government.

