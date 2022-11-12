PM Modi lays foundation for redevelopment of Vizag Railway Station

Visakhapatnam : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launch of multiple development projects, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo:IANS)

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, to be done at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, by virtual mode from AU Engineering College grounds on Saturday.

The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers per day and will improve passenger experience by providing modern amenities. .

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Chairman Cum CEO of Railway board, VK Tripathi arrived in Visakhapatnam on the day from Chennai to take part in the foundation stone laying function. Vaishnaw was at Chennai for the inaugural function of Central Vande Bharat Express and Kashi Bharat Gaurav Trains flagged off by the Prime Minister.

General Manager of East Coast Railway Roop Narayan Sunker along with Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy received the Railway Minister and the Chairman at the Airport. Vaishnaw inspected the Wireless colony where South Coast Railway Zonal Railway Headquarters would be constructed at a cost of Rs 106 crore.