PM Modi praises Australian diplomats for their love for Hindi

"Your recitation of proverbs and "dohas" is mesmerising and your love for Hindi language is quite interesting," PM Modi said in his post on X.

By IANS Published Date - 01:10 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Australian diplomats for their love for Hindi.

He was responding to a post on X by Australian High Commissioner Philip Green on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14, where he shared clips of his colleagues at the high commission reciting their favourite Hindi proverbs and “dohas”.

Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 every year as it was on this date in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly had unanimously decided that Hindi will be the official language of the country.

