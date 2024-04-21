‘Amrutham’ strikes the right chord

It holds a special place for our lead vocalist George and often strikes a chord with audiences, evoking nostalgic memories of the timeless serial,” said Rohit, the band’s manager.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 21 April 2024, 10:01 PM

Hyderabad: As the singers initiate with ‘Orey Anjaneelu!’, the crowd echoes in unison, singing ‘tega aayasa padipoke chaalu.’

This iconic theme song from the legendary serial, ‘drummer ’, has served as an inspiration for the band’s name. Amrutham, a six-member band formed in February 2024, is known for captivating audiences with their heartfelt tunes and renditions of lesser-known songs.

Comprising lead vocalist George, second vocalist Nikhil, drummer Harsha, keyboardist Nani Vamshi, bassist Daniel, and lead guitarist Arjun, along with sound engineer Simon and manager Rohit, the band brings together individuals with varied musical experiences.

With the majority of the band members boasting musical backgrounds and having previously collaborated with other bands, Amrutham predominantly covers Telugu songs, with occasional Hindi renditions.

Having recently opened for Karthik’s Live at Boulder Hills, Amrutham understands their audience’s preferences. They tailor their setlist to align with the crowd’s vibe and accommodate numerous song requests from attendees. “We gauge the audience’s vibe based on the reception of our initial songs and adjust accordingly, whether it’s Telugu or Hindi,” explained Rohit.

Additionally, the band concludes their set with a ‘mass mashup’ tribute to Anirudh Ravichandran. “Numerous bands have surfaced in the city, and there’s a plethora of venues available. However, our primary focus remains on refining the quality of our music.

We continuously strive to innovate and stay attuned to the evolving preferences of our audience,” Rohit added. While the band is seen at various venues and private events in the city, Amrutham’s musical endeavours extend beyond covers and performances.

With plans for original indie music on the horizon, the band is poised to come up with their solo in the next three to four months. Furthermore, they are setting their sights on an international tour in the upcoming year.