PM Modi reshaped India’s foreign policy: EAM S Jaishankar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar speaking on the occasion.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshaped India’s foreign policy that has national interest at its core, but in a manner that was harmonized with global good. He said India’s foreign policy was the world outlook of a new India

Participating in a discussion on the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ which has a compilation of articles by eminent personalities from different fields, organised on the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus, the minister said that for the first time, the country was being led by the President, Vice President-elect, Prime Minister, and the Speaker who were all born in Independent India.

Justice L. Narasimha Reddy and EFLU Vice Chancellor and UGC member Prof. E. Suresh Kumar and others participated.