PM Modi to inaugurate India’s First Underwater Metro Station | Howrah to Salt Lake, Kolkata

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 01:39 PM

Hyderabad: India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is set to inaugurate India’s first underwater metro section in Kolkata, connecting Howrah and Salt Lake. The 16.6-kilometer line will travel through a 520-meter stretch under the Hooghly River in just 45 seconds.

Watch: