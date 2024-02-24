| Pm Modi To Lay Foundation For 15 Amrit Stations On Feb 26 In Telangana

With projects worth more than Rs. 1,800 crore, 57 Amrit Stations and 156 ROBs / RUBs spread across the States of South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction are also included.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 07:17 PM

Proposed plan of Medchal Railway Station.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of 554 Amrit Stations and 1,500 Road Over Bridges / Road Under Bridges (ROBs/ RUBs) on February 26, including 15 stations, 49 ROBs and RUBs in Telangana.

With projects worth more than Rs. 1,800 crore, 57 Amrit Stations and 156 ROBs / RUBs spread across the States of South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction are also included. The redeveloped stations will provide modern passenger amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

“These initiatives will further strengthen the rail infrastructure in the zone, while also enhancing the safety standards across its rail networks,” said SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain at a press conference on Saturday.

Along with the improvement of facades, smooth access to these stations is planned by widening roads, pedestrian pathways, improved lighting, and well-planned parking areas. Giving preference to local art, the Amrit Stations will undergo landscaping and beautification with aesthetically pleasing entrance porches.

Other passenger facilities and amenities include LED-based station name boards, improved waiting halls, and stalls earmarked for the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme.

Apart from the 15 stations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (34), Maharashtra (6) and Karnataka (2) will also have redeveloped Amrit Stations at a cost of nearly Rs. 925 crore. With Rs. 927.31 crore, 156 RoBs/RuBs are also planned across Telangana (49), Andhra Pradesh (59), Maharashtra (19), and Madhya Pradesh (29).

Stations in Telangana:

Name of Station – Cost

Basar – Rs.11.33crore

Begumpet – Rs. 22.57 crore

Gadwal – Rs. 9.49 crore

Jadcherla – Rs. 10.94 crore

Mancherial – Rs. 26.49 crore

Medak – Rs. 15.31 crore

Medchal- Rs. 8.37 crore

Miryalaguda – Rs. 9.5 crore

Nalgonda – Rs. 9.5 crore

Peddapalli – Rs. 26.49 crore

Shadnagar – Rs. 9.59 crore

Umdanagar – Rs. 12.37 crore

Vikarabad – Rs. 24.35 crore

Warangal – Rs. 25.41 crore

Yakutpura – Rs. 8.53 crore