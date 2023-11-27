| Pm Modi Visits Tirupati Shrine Prays For Prosperity Of Indians

PM Modi visits Tirupati shrine, prays for prosperity of Indians

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received Modi at the Reniginta Airport.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:02 AM, Mon - 27 November 23

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

The prime minister visited the temple at around 8 am.

Also Read BRS AP unit chief hails KCR’s commitment to development of Kapus

“At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians,” said Modi in a post on ‘X’.

The temple priests showered Vedic blessings on Modi.

The prime minister arrived at Tirumala on Sunday night.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received Modi at the Reniginta Airport.

After the temple visit, the prime minister will proceed to Telangana.