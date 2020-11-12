PMS Alwal: Children add splash to Annual Day fete

The theme rightly states about the celebration of colours was vibrantly portrayed by the students of the primary wing, grades 1 to 5.

Pallavi Model School, Alwal organised Annual Day “Rangotsav” for its primary section students through a virtual event. Chairman Komaraiah and Principal Sunir Nagi seeded the concept of ‘Rangotsav’. The theme rightly states about the celebration of colours was vibrantly portrayed by the students of the primary wing, grades 1 to 5.

On November 12, parents gathered online to watch their tiny tots enjoying dancing to the tune of the folk music of various States. Academic Director Dr. Sudha T addressed the gathering. The programme began with watering the plants, a culture followed at the school.

The chief guest for the event was Gagan Narang, Arjuna Awardee and an olympic rifle shooter, while the guest of honour was Sampreeti Malladi, a recipient of JRF awarded by HRD. Director Mr Sushil Kumar, Director Anita Reddy, Principals of all the branches of Pallavi Model Group of institutions were also present and appreciated the revelries presented by the little ones.

The atmosphere glowed despite the e-platform with joyful students, cheering parents, dedicated teachers. States from Kashmir to Kerala were portrayed by the talented buds and values taught through festivals were portrayed. The programme ended on a pleasant note, sharing the theme of ‘Unity in diversity’ that has always been our pride. A vote of thanks was proposed by Uma Das, Academic incharge.

