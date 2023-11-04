Pocharam Srinivas Reddy arrives in his lucky Ambassador to file nomination

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy submitted his nomination papers and spoke to reporters later, saying that he has been working tirelessly for the people since 1994, which is why he has won every election except one since then.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:57 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: Banswada BRS candidate and the State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy filed his nomination papers, arriving at the returning office in Ambassador car on Saturday. He considers the car and the number 7 as his lucky charm.

