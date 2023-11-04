CM KCR offers prayers at Konaipally temple

The Chief Minister signed his nomination papers while the priests were reciting the religious hymns. He will file his nomination papers on November 9 for the Gajwel and Kamareddy Constituencies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:02 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao offered special prayers placing his nomination papers before the presiding deity at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple Konaipally in Nanganuru on Saturday.

He reached the temple along with Minister T Harish Rao and other BRS leaders. Rao was accorded a religious reception by the priests.

Chandrashekhar Rao has offered prayers the temple every time he contested an election since 1985 when he first won as an MLA. After tendering his resignation from the TDP in 2001, he had announced the floating of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after performing prayers to the presiding deity here.

