POCO India to unveil C65 smartphone in India on December 15

It was officially launched globally in November in 2023.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:18 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone manufacturer POCO is all set to launch its new smartphone POCO C65 in India on December 15.

As per details shared by the company on its ‘X‘ handle, the new smartphone will be launched at 12 pm.

Apart from the colour details, the company has not shared many details about the smartphone.

It was officially launched globally in November in 2023. In India, it would be available in pastel blue and matte black colours.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head India POCO, took to ‘X’, to confirm the official launch in India.

‘Just about time that we reveal “The Big Deal” from POCO launching on 15th Dec 12 Noon. Stay tuned!,” he wrote. Additionally, he also shared a few pictures of the device.

Here are some of the features of its global version:

C65 comes with with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

It comes equipped a 6.74″ ultra-large HD+ display.

The phone offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM (extendable up to 16GB), 256GB of inbuilt storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 50MP AI triple camera.

Just about time that we reveal “The Big Deal” from POCO launching on 15th Dec 12 Noon. Stay tuned!#POCOIndia #POCOC65 #TheBigDeal pic.twitter.com/nH9LVeVb3R — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) December 11, 2023

Few live images of this beautiful device. pic.twitter.com/8uc4N4ImtP — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) December 11, 2023