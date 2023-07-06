Mulugu Tribal University: BRS to launch hunger strike ahead of PM’s visit

Former MP Prof A Seetaram Naik will lead a 48-hour hunger strike starting from Friday as part of the protest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Mulugu: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will intensify its protest against the failure of the BJP-led Centre to establish the proposed Tribal University in Mulugu district. Former MP Prof A Seetaram Naik will lead a 48-hour hunger strike starting from Friday as part of the protest. The protest will continue on Saturday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the State.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Naik said the State government had not only allocated 335.04 acres near Gattamma temple in Mulugu town for the university, but had also provided detailed information to the Centre. The State government had also proposed to temporarily allocate the Youth Training Centre (YTC) building in Jakaram as a stop-gap arrangement until a permanent structure was established. To facilitate this, the government had allocated Rs.3 crore for repairs to the YTC building. A central team, led by the vice-chancellor, inspected the site and submitted a report to the Centre affirming the suitability of the land for the university. However, the Centre was yet to make further moves.

“The Centre, as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, has completely failed to establish the tribal university in Telangana,” Prof Naik said, urging the Prime Minister to make a statement regarding the establishment of the Tribal University. He also requested the Prime Minister to take necessary measures to declare the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka jatara a national festival.

