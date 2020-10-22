Pokhriyal inaugurates new buildings at NIT Warangal

Addressing the graduates, he encouraged them to think out of the box and bring light where there is darkness anywhere in the world

By | Published: 10:00 pm 10:04 pm

Warangal Urban: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the goal of establishing India as the world leader in education by implementing several schemes and programmes, and added that the key principles behind the education sector reforms are equity and access for students.

He has virtually addressed the students at 18th Convocation Ceremony of NIT, Warangal, and inaugurated the newly constructed building Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Teaching Learning Centre, Visvesvaraya Skill Development Centre , Sardar Vallabhai Patel Guest House at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, here on Thursday besides laying foundation for the construction of the Rudrama Devi Ladies Hostels Complex.

Addressing the graduates, he encouraged them to think out of the box and bring light where there is darkness anywhere in the world. “The real test of life for all the graduating students begins today as you are now ready to apply the knowledge and learning acquired during the course of education. Learning never ends and is a life-long process and insisted that culture should be joined with education, so that the individual has an enduring and firm foundation for growth,” he added. The Minister congratulated NITW for improved NIRF ranking (from Rank 26 in 2018 to 19 in 2019) and the achievements of the institute.

N.R.Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys & Chairman Emeritus “https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Infosys“, who was the Guest of Honor on the occasion, called Graduation a watershed event in one’s life, where students make a commitment to themselves and the Indian society to become intelligent, informed, disciplined, enthusiastic and committed agents of progress. He said ‘Progress’ in every society requires optimal utilisation of available resources and the reason for the lack of expected progress in our country is not due to the dearth of talent or other resources but due to the lack of professionalism of Indian Citizens. He said Professionalism is the need of the hour and said everyone can become a good professional by being tough, competent, dedicated and living by the rules and ethics of the profession. He added by saying, “He (a good professional) is fair and unbiased and starts every transaction on a zero base and therefore does not carry any bias from a prior transaction to the current transaction”, he added.

Dr NV Ramana Rao, NITW Director, said that at present NITW is offering eight programmes at UG level, 28 M.Tech programmes, five M.Sc., one MCA and one MBA — totaling thirty five programmes at master’s level, which is one of the highest among the NITs. He has stressed that the faculty members of NITW had been recognized at various forums for their outstanding works. “20 more patents have been filed by the faculty, in various domains of research,” he said and informed that during this academic year significant consultancy works have been carried out by the faculty members.

“A total number of 137 research projects, worth Rs.41 Crores have been sanctioned to the Institute from various funding agencies. Faculty members from Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, ECE, Mechanical Engineering departments were sanctioned with noteworthy projects related to the prevailing pandemic Coronavirus. The institute signed around 18 MoUs with prestigious institutions at National and International levels in this academic year,” he added.

A record number of 1607 candidates were awarded their degrees in this convocation. Out of this 119 are Ph.D. Degree awardees, 616 are M. Tech. and other Post Graduate Degree awardees and 872 are B. Tech. Degree awardees. In each branch of Engineering, the topper of the B. Tech class has been awarded the Roll of Honour Gold Medal and the topper of all branches put together is awarded Institute Gold Medal. Apurva Bhardwaj of Chemical &Engineering received the Institute Gold Medal by the Minister virtually in the convocation for being the student with the highest CGPA among all the branches of Engineering. Also seven other students received gold medals. S.GovardanRao, Registrar NITW, Dean Academic NITW Prof. Venu Gopal , Deans , Associate deans, Professors, Lecturers , Research scholars have participated in the ceremony.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .