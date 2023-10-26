Police blood donation camps in Kothagudem evoke good response

As many as 120 police personnel and the local youth donated blood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

ASP Paritosh Pankaj donated blood at a blood donation camp at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Blood donation camps organised across the district on Thursday as part of Police Commemoration Week evoked good response.

The blood donations camps were organised in all police sub-divisions in the district at the direction of Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G. A mega blood donation camp organised under the aegis of DSP Abdul Rahaman in Kothagudem here Thursday was inaugurated by additional SP (operations) T Sai Manohar. As many as 120 police personnel and the local youth donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion the additional SP expressed pleasure at the good response to the blood donation camp. Besides saving people’s lives in times of emergency, blood donation also helps individuals to stay healthy, he said.

Additional SP (AR) Vijaya Babu, SB CI Nagaraju, CIs Peddanna Kumar, Karunakar, Ramesh, Murali, RIs Ravi, Sudhakar and Narasimha Rao were present.

At a blood donation camp at Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital the ASP Paritosh Pankaj stood as inspiration by donating blood along with over 50 other police personnel and youths.

The ASP appealed to people to donate blood as it could help Thalassemia patients and those in medical emergencies. Bhadrachalam town CI Nagaraju Reddy, SIs Madhu Prasad, PVN Rao and others were present.

In Khammam a blood donation camp was organised at the police headquarters training centre. Additional DCP (L&O) Prasada Rao who inaugurated the camp distributed certificates to 50 blood donors.