Police complaints filed against Telangana Congress chief over controversial remark

By IANS Published Date - 12:45 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday filed police complaints and the ruling party has called for protests against Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy over his remark concerning the Chief Minister.

Reddy had said that “even if Maoists blow up the official residence of the chief minister with explosives it would be of little consequence as it was of no use to the people”.

The complaints were filed in Mulugu and Narasmpet police stations. The BRS leaders expressed doubts that there could be a conspiracy behind Revanth Reddy’s remarks.

The complainants alleged that the Congress leader gave a call to Maoists to blow up Pragati Bhavan as a conspiracy to endanger the life of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Pradesh Congress committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy had made the controversial remarks on Tuesday in Mulugu district during his ongoing Hath Se Haath Jodo padayatra.

Revanth Reddy, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha, alleged that Chief Minister KCR was indifferent to the woes of the people as he was barricaded by the walls of the Pragati Bhavan. He went on to add that even if Maoists blow up Pragati Bhavan, it would make no difference as it was of no use to the people.

“What use is a structure built with hundreds of crores when the chief minister is indifferent to the sufferings of the people as long as he is inside it? If it is of no use to the public,” he asked.

Alleging that hundreds of crores of public money was spent to build Pragati Bhavan, he asked why Pragati Bhavan is home to KCR family.

Meanwhile, the BRS has also called for protests against Revanth Reddy. The party has called up on its cadres to set afire the effigies of the Congress leader during the protests.

BRS MLA P. Sudershan Reddy said large-scale protests would be held in Narasmpet constituency on Wednesday. He said Revanth Reddy’s effigies would be burnt and the protesters would also take out his mock funeral processions.

The BRS leader said an MP calling for blowing up the Pragati Bhavan is highly condemnable. “Congress party which banned Maoists should respond to the statement of its own leader calling upon Maoists to blow up the official residence of the chief minister,” he said.

The MLA demanded that a case under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act should be booked against Revanth Reddy and he should be sent to jail.

Sudershan Reddy also demanded the Congress party to remove Revanth Reddy as the MP and suspend him from the party.