Police detain BRSV leaders at Osmania University for supporting unemployed youth

“The BRSV leaders were being detained for speaking on behalf of the unemployed youth for issuing two lakh jobs, job calendar, mega DSC and increasing the Group-II and III posts,” said Jangaiah, a BRSV leader.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 12:38 PM

Hyderabad: The police on Wednesday morning detained several BRSV leaders at the Osmania University campus from their NRS hostel for extending support to the unemployed youth over their demands.

The OU campus continued to have heavy police deployment particularly at the Arts College to crack down on the protesters seeking postponement of the DSC exam.

Meanwhile, the police also detained several leaders of Telangana Students Parishad (TSP) who called for besieging of the Prof. M Kodandaram’s house over his silence on delay in appointment of regular vice chancellors to the State universities.

Several people including Prof. Kodandaram questioned the previous government over issues in the universities and unemployed youth but were now silent when the universities have been running without regular vice-chancellors for the past two months.

TSP president Barri Ashok Kumar said the TSP leaders were detained from their hostel for raising the issue besides calling for the besieging of the Professor’s house.