| Police Did Not Resort To Lathi Charge Against Farmers Adilabad Sp

Police did not resort to lathi-charge against farmers: Adilabad SP

He stated that the policemen discharged duties to ensure farmers buy the cotton seeds by forming a queue line. He added that no worrying situation prevailed at the time of purchasing the seeds in Adilabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 05:36 PM

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam asserted that police did not resort to lathi-charging against the farmers. In a statement, Alam said that the police neither prevented the farmers, nor dispersed them by resorting to lathi-charging.

He stated that the policemen discharged duties to ensure farmers buy the cotton seeds by forming a queue line. He added that no worrying situation prevailed at the time of purchasing the seeds in Adilabad.

Also Read KTR condemns lathi charge on farmers, demands action against erring officers

He appealed to media outlets not to telecast false news and urged publications not to publish unconfirmed news.

He warned that action would be taken against those who telecast false news.