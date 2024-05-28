KTR condemns lathi charge on farmers, demands action against erring officers

In a statement, he demanded an apology from the State government for incident. He also called for swift action against the police officers involved in the violence against the farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 04:13 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly condemned the lathi charge on farmers in Adilabad while waiting in queue line for seeds, calling it the government’s attack on farmers. He warned that if such actions continue, the BRS would launch State-wide protests and lead a farmers’ agitation against the State government.

Expressing his anger over the current state of affairs in Telangana, Rama Rao criticised the State government for neglecting the farmers amid a severe agricultural crisis. He blamed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not paying attention to farmers’ woes, amid his election campaign and visits to Delhi. He wanted the Chief Minister to set aside politics and focus on resolving the farmers’ problems.

He demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao hold a high-level review meeting immediately to address the shortage of seeds and the distribution issues. He emphasised the need to relieve the farmers’ hardships without delay.

The BRS working president expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition of agriculture in the State, particularly farmers in the last five months since the new Congress government took office. He accused the Congress government of failing to provide even basic necessities like seeds, irrigation water, and Rythu Bandhu investment support.

Rama Rao questioned the Congress party’s promise of change, asking if their idea of change is to attack farmers with lathi charges. He reminded that for the past ten years, farmers had been receiving everything they needed, including seeds, fertilisers, and 24-hour free electricity without any issues. However, he noted that the situation has drastically changed in just five months, attributing it to the complete failure of the current government administration.

“The State government failed in terms of both purchasing paddy from farmers and providing them with necessary seeds. The government should initiate corrective actions, at least now, to support the farmers and prevent further deterioration of the agricultural sector in Telangana,” he demanded.