Police intensify combing operations in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Mancherial: Chennur Rural police led by Inspector Vidyasagar and personnel of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) jointly intensified combing operations in the forests and conducted area domination operations to prevent entry of banned Maoists in the wake of foundation day celebrations of the outfit slated from September 13 to 19, in different parts of Kotapalli mandal in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Vidyasagar said that they received a specific inputs that a group of prohibited extremists were moving in the forests of the erstwhile Adilabad district. He requested dwellers of Nagaram, Manganapalli and other forest fringe villages in Kotapalli mandal not to cooperate with the Maoists and to share information of strangers with police. He assured that the identity of the informants would not be disclosed.

Police stated that similar area domination operations and inspection of ferrying points and culverts would be continued to prevent untoward incidents by the outlawed ultras for some more days. They found details of passengers travelling in auto-rickshaws and other passenger vehicles and sought cooperation from the public.