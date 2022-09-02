Police distribute blankets to tribals of remote villages in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

(In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan distributes blankets to tribals of Kolamguda hamlet under Devapur gram panchayat in Kasipet mandal on Friday) Police distributed blankets to tribals dwelling in remote Kolamguda hamlet under Devapur gram panchayat in Kasipet mandal on Friday.

Mancherial: As part of community outreach, Police distributed blankets to tribals dwelling in remote Kolamguda hamlet under Devapur gram panchayat in Kasipet mandal on Friday. In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhil said that the police were always at the forefront in serving the public. He assured that the police department was ready to extend its support to tribals in addressing their challenges.

He stated that it would help the dwellers in improving their access to education and health, besides bettering basic amenities such as road connectivity by having coordination with other departments.

He advised the tribals not to get attracted to outdated ideologies of banned Maoists. He requested them to share information relating to the movement of strangers with police. He opined that the extremists would hamper developmental activities that the tribal habitations were undergoing and disturb law and order. He told the dwellers not to extend cooperation to the outfit.

Bellampalli Assistant Commissioner of Police Adla Mahesh, Inspectors Pramod, M Raju, K Babu Rao, Devapur Sub-Inspector K Vijayender and his counterpart of Mandamarri Chandra Kumar were present.