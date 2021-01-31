Police nab cellphone snatchers in Hyderabad

The duo is accused of snatching a cellphone on January 21.

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone, apprehended two youths for allegedly snatching cellphones under Saifabad police station limits.

The suspect, Imran Ahmed Farooqi and Syed Ansar Gori are residents of Malakpet and work various odd jobs for their living. According to the police, the duo – aged 26 and 25 – wanted to supplement their income to fuel their addictive needs and decided to snatch phones to make an easy buck. The two were earlier booked by Sultan Bazaar police.

The duo is accused of snatching a cellphone on January 21. The team of Task Force, under the supervision of P Radha Kishan Rao, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, apprehended them on Saturday and seized the stolen smartphone in addition to their personal phones and a two-wheeler.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .