Police nabs vehicle lifting gang in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 07:48 PM

Kothagudem: The one-town police have caught a vehicle lifting gang and seized one car, three auto rickshaws besides one bike from them.

One-town CI Karunakar informed that the gang was caught during vehicle inspections at Kothagudem bus stand centre on Saturday.

The accused Gopi, Srinu, Mutha Rao, Shivaram, Kotaiah, G Shiva and Lakshman Rao from VM Banjara and Penuballi have formed into a gang and were committing series of vehicle thefts at Bhadrachalam, Paloncha and Kothagudem. They used to share the money they got by stealing and selling the vehicles.

The gang was caught when they came to Kothagudem to sell a stolen auto rickshaw.

The accused used to travel in cars to steal the vehicles. The accused were sent to judicial remand, CI said.