Kothagudem: Rape attempt on three-year-old girl

Accused was a factory worker hailing from Jharkhand, AIDWA demand the accused to be seriously punished.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 03:50 PM

Kothagudem: An incident of a labourer from Jharkhand attempting to rape a three year old gild came to light Gandhi Nagar Colony in Sarapaka of Burgampad mandal in the district.

It was said that the accused Kundal Ram who works in a local factory attempted to sexually abuse the child on Monday late evening offering her snacks; as the child started to cry he ran away. The parents of the child who came to know about the incident lodged a complaint with the police

The child shifted to hospital for medical tests and a case under POCSO Act was booked against the accused, informed SI Suman. Meanwhile on Tuesday the members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest at Sarapaka centre demanding to seriously punish the accused.

The association leader Maha Lakshmi said the incident was extremely painful and the police should immediately nab the accused and take measures to prevent such incidents from happening.