Police organise medical camp for tribals in Mancherial

Police organised a medical camp, covering 31 tribal hamlets at interior Karnapet village in Dandepalli mandal under community outreach programme

Mancherial: The police organised a medical camp, covering 31 tribal hamlets at interior Karnapet village in Dandepalli mandal under community outreach programme on Sunday. Nearly 1,100 tribals dwelling in the remote hamlets availed medical services at the camp.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police R Rema Rajeshwari was the chief guest, while Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan and ACP B Thirupathi Reddy were present.

Addressing the tribals, Rajeshwari said the police would always be at the forefront in serving the tribals and in addressing their challenges. The camp was conducted considering the ordeal of the tribals in accessing quality healthcare. Study material was given to aspirants of jobs and a camp was held for providing driving licenses as well.

A total of 250 persons enrolled for undergoing the camp conducted by Mancherial Road Transport Officer Vivekananda Reddy. The participants were sensitized over road safety and traffic rules.

Additional Collector B Rahul also spoke. The police distributed blankets to 1,100 elderly tribals and saris to 250 women. They created awareness among the tribals over cybercrimes, insurance schemes and financial literacy with the help of officials of the union Bank.

Additional DCP (AR) Riyaz Ul-Huq, ACP (SB) Venkateshwarlu, ACP (Taskforce) Malla Reddy, ACP (AR) Mallikharjuna, Luxettipet Inspector Krishna and his counterpart from Mancherial Rural Sanjeev and doctors of Medlife Hospital and health and medical department were present.