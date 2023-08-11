Mancherial receptionist murder: Accused gave supari to two persons to eliminate her

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:35 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Mancherial: The accused person in sensational murder of a female receptionist at a private hospital was suspected to have hired two contract killers, as per preliminary investigations. Banni Sharanya (27) was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by unknown persons while she was returning home near railway station here on Thursday evening.

Police sources said the victim’s estranged husband contracted one of his friends and another person to murder Sharanya when he was in Mancherial for a vacation a few weeks ago. He agreed to give somewhere between Rs 6 lakh and 10 lakh to them. However, how much supari was paid exactly would be known only after arresting him, a police officer told ‘Telangana Today‘ on condition of anonymity.

The person in question reportedly wanted to get rid of Sharanya as she refused to divorce to him. Investigating officials were learnt to be grilling two suspects of Mancherial town as a needle of suspicion pointed at Md Ziya-Ul-Huq, the husband of Sharanya. They were interrogating the duo as to who was the mastermind of the murder and why they were involved in the offence. They were also questioning friends and colleagues of the receptionist.

The police officers on Friday requested the authorities of Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) unit Madurai in Tamil Nadu to hold Huq where he works as a constable. A team of policemen was on the way to Madurai to apprehend him. Huq was already booked for assaulting Sharanya three years back and subsequently, he filed a divorce case with a Mancherial court. The accused persons are likely to be produced before pressmen on Saturday or Sunday.

Meanwhile, five special teams were formed to unravel the mystery behind the murder. Two teams were interrogating the suspects, while the other teams were verifying CCTV footage recorded in the railway station and the private hospital and spots where Sharanya frequented. Call data records of the accused persons were being scanned. Huq spoke of one of the suspects on the day of the murder.

A resident of Gopalwada, Sharanya was married to Huq after both of them fell in love with each other in 2011. They have a daughter aged nine years. Differences cropped up between the pair when Huq reportedly started moving closely with other girls.

