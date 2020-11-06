Police organise mega health camp in KB Asifabad

The top cop promised that the police department would extend all support to the tribals

KB Asifabad: In-charge Superintendent of Police V Satyanarayana assured people living in remote Mangi village in Tiryani mandal of road connectivity. The area was once a stronghold of Maoists. Satyanarayana was speaking at a mega health camp organised as part of community outreach by Tiryani police in the village on Friday.

The top cop promised that the police department would extend all support to the tribals. He stated that it would support ethnic tribes in education, employment, health and connectivity facilities with the help of officials concerned. He requested them not to be influenced by ideologies of Maoists nor cooperate with the banned outfit.

The IPS officer assured that policemen would provide coaching to youngsters for cracking jobs in the police department. He wished a majority of locals would get employment opportunities with the department. He stated that the police would never harass the tribals seeking information of the movement of the ultras as feared by many.

The Superintendent was all praise for Tiryani police for organising the camp. He thanked doctors of Health Care Hospital of Mancherial and members of Lions Club for extending their cooperation in conducting the camp. He then distributed 25 kgs of rice to each 10 tribal families of Thokkiguda, blankets to 200 elderly persons and volleyball kits to 15 hamlets.

Over 500 tribals from Mangi and surrounding tribal hamlets availed of the medical services and expressed their gratitude to the police department for coming forward to organise the camp. They were fed sumptuous lunch and given medicines for free. Certain patients were provided transportation facilities as well.

Additional SP YVS Sudheendhra, Additional SP Armed Reserve wing Suresh Kumar, Asifabad DSP Accheswar Rao, Rebbena Inspector Satheesh and Sub-Inspector D Ramesh, Sarpanch of Mangi, four doctors of Health Care and two from Tiryani mandal centre took part in the programme.

