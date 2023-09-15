BRS demands arrest of all economic offenders

BRS leaders JT Rama Rao, Talari Suresh, Maddimsetti Suresh, Karanam Rammohan Naidu, R. Tatarao, Battula Neelakantham, G. Sumati and others participated in the protest programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Visakhapatnam: BRS city leaders on Friday demanded the Centre to arrest all those involved in economic offences in the country. They were protesting against the notice served by ED once again on Telangana MLC and BRS women’s wing leader Kalvakuntla Kavita, in front of the Gandhi statue opposite the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation main office here.

“This is nothing but a political vendetta. They should serve notice to economic scamster Adani. The Centre, ED and CBI are adopting a discriminatory policy– threatening all those whom they did not like. It is shameful that they are harassing the opposition leaders,” they noted.

