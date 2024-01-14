Fatal Incident: Army personnel dies from China nylon thread injury in Hyderabad

An army man was killed after suffering serious injury on his throat due to a China nylon thread at Langer Houz on Saturday night.

K. Koteshwar Reddy (28), a native of Vizag worked as a driver at the Golconda Military Hospital. On Saturday evening, he completed his duties and was going to his house at Attapur, when on the Langer Houz flyover, he came in contact with China made nylon thread.

“Koteshwar sustained deep cut on his neck and collapsed on the road. He was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Langer Houz Inspector, J Niranjan Rao.

On a complaint, the police booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where after post-mortem examination it was handed over to the family.