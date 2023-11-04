| Police Register Cases Against Congress And Aimim Workers After Campaign Clash

Police register cases against Congress, AIMIM workers after campaign clash

A group of Congress party workers were campaigning in Madannapet when AIMIM workers led by local GHMC corporator allegedly obstructed them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:29 AM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: The Madannapet police registered two cases against Congress and AIMIM party workers following a clash at Madannapet during campaigning on Friday.

A group of Congress party workers were campaigning in Madannapet when AIMIM workers led by local GHMC corporator allegedly obstructed them. The AIMIM alleged the Congress workers attacked them.

Following complaints from both the groups the police registered two cases and are investigating.