Police school to be set up on lines of Sainik school, says CM Revanth

The Chief Minister said the school will be built on about 50 acres of land and will offer education to the children from sixth grade to post graduation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 10:04 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the government was planning to set up a school on the Greyhounds campus on the lines of Sainik School for the children of police personnel.

Speaking to the police officers at the TGCCC in Banjara Hills on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the school will be built on about 50 acres of land and will offer education to the children from sixth grade to post graduation.

“Children of Home Guards as well as senior police officers will study together by availing the same opportunities and facilities without any discrimination in the school,” he added.

He further stated that majority of the drugs were entering the state from Andhra-Odisha border and reiterated the urgent need to strengthen all check points. He appreciated the sacrifices made by the uniformed force at the cost of neglecting their families and children for the sake of duty and advised them to spend little time with their families wherever possible.