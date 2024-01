Police seize 20 kg ganja in TSRTC’s Rajdhani bus in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 09:44 PM

Kothagudem: Police seized 20 kg ganja being transported in TSRTC’s Rajdhani bus during vehicle inspections at Julurupadu police station in the district on Wednesday.

Police found two bags containing ganja in the bus belonging to Bhadrachalam depot going to Hyderabad.

Two suspects were taken into custody and were being interrogated.