Police seize Rs 50 lakh cash from employees linked to Congress leader G Vivek’s companies

Two employees were caught while moving 50 lakhs without proper documents, violating the Moral Code of Conduct in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: In a major embracement to Congress party in Telangana, employees associated with companies owned by Chennur Congress candidate Gaddam Vivek were apprehended carrying cash bags.

They were moving money to Chennur constituency on Vivek’s directives, allegedly intended for buying leaders in the constituency.

The individuals apprehended were identified as Kanjula Ravi Kishore, a junior executive at a company linked to the Congress leader, and Mudiganti Prem Kumar, employed in the marketing division of a newspaper under Vivek’s ownership.

When police personnel question them, they admitted they were moving the seized amount to Chennur constituency.

An FIR has been lodged at the Uppal Police Station in connection with the incident. The police confiscated Rs 50 lakhs in cash, along with two mobile phones and a motorcycle, from the arrested individuals.