Political leaders join Ramzan celebrations in Khammam

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao, former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudan attended wished Muslims.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 April 2024, 06:52 PM

Minister T Nageswara Rao addressing Muslims at Gollagudem Eidgah in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Political leaders of different parties have joined Ramzan celebrations across erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao, former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudan and others attended Ramzan prayers at Gollagudem Eidgah and wished Muslims.

Speaking on the occasion the leaders said the festival of Ramzan was a symbol of secularism and religious harmony, which emphasises that human service was the highest above all services. Telangana has become a symbol of religious harmony, they added.

Congress district president P Durga Prasad, city Congress presidents Mohammed Javed, leaders Rayala Nageswara Rao, Sadhu Ramesh Reddy, M Narendra, R Saidababu, Chava Narayana Rao, Alla Anji Reddy and others were present.