Political parties gear up for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal MLC bypoll

26 May 2024

Hyderabad: Political parties in Telangana are gearing up for a fierce battle in the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates constituency bypoll set to take place on Monday. The results of this crucial election will be announced on June 5. A total of 52 candidates are contesting, but the main competition is between the ruling Congress, the BRS and the BJP.

The bye-election was necessitated following election of sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from BRS to the State Assembly. Key candidates in this bypoll include Anugula Rakesh Reddy from the BRS; Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna from the Congress; and Gujjula Premender Reddy from the BJP. The poll campaign concluded at 4 pm on Saturday, while the polling on Monday will be held from 8 am to 4 pm.

The BRS, determined to retain its seat, has taken the bypoll as a significant challenge. BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with former Minister T Harish Rao and others, conducted rigourous campaign at the field level.

The Congress party, leveraging its recent poll success in the State Assembly elections, is keen on securing the Graduates constituency bypoll. Ministers, MLAs, and other leaders from the three erstwhile districts have been actively involved, holding numerous meetings and reaching out to graduates to garner support. The BJP, led by G Kishan Reddy, also campaigned strongly for its candidate Premender Reddy.

Authorities have completed all necessary arrangements for the MLC election. Polling will be held at 605 polling centre established across erstwhile districts of Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda. Election materials were distributed on Sunday, and personnel have been dispatched to the election centres.

The Graduates constituency includes 34 Assembly constituencies across 12 districts. According to officials, there are 4,61,806 registered graduate voters in the area, comprising 2,87,007 males, 1,74,794 females, and five others of third gender.