Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll: Counting postponed to June 2

Earlier, the counting of votes was scheduled to be held for Tuesday. The by-election was held last Thursday amidst tight security.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: Counting of votes polled in the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities constituency MLC bypoll has been postponed to June 2 in the wake of the Lok Sabha model code of conduct being in vogue.

Authorities said that of the 1,439 voters, 1,437 voters exercised their franchise at the 10 polling stations established for the election.

The Election Commission of India on Monday said the administrative machinery involved in conduct of the by-election was also involved in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Engaging the same machinery for the conduct of voting may compromise the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the ECI said in a notification.

The Mahabubnagar Local Authorities MLC by-election was held after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy contested and won the Assembly elections from Kalwakurthy constituency. After winning the elections, he resigned as MLC.

From the Congress, Manne Jeevan Reddy was in the fray while for the BRS, N Naveen Kumar Reddy contested the elections.