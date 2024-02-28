CM Revanth Reddy must spell out stand on other promises: Satyavathi Rathod

BRS MLC Satyavathi Rathod demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spell out his stand on the fate of the three other guarantees that were part of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme announced by the Congress party

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Satyavathi Rathod on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spell out his stand on the fate of the three other guarantees that were part of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme announced by the Congress party.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, she said that none other than Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi had announced a financial assistance of Rs.2500 per month for women as part of the scheme. However, the Revanth Reddy government was silent on the promise so far. Non-implementation of the promise would amount to cheating. Women in the State had pinned high hopes on the new government. But the latter was letting them down.

The LPG refill subsidy scheme has turned out to be a bogus scheme, she said, adding that the six guarantees of the Congress party had as many as 13 schemes involved. The government should pay attention to the implementation of all such schemes.

She also wanted the government to run more buses to the remote villages enhancing road connectivity. She alleged that the Chief Minister had confined his role to bashing the BRS leadership. Revanth Reddy was in frustration being unable to fulfill his promises. She wanted the government to give more clarity on his promise for bonus for paddy farmers as well.