Christmas is celebrated officially in Telangana: Harish Rao

The Minister said Telangana government was celebrating the Christmas festival officially unlike any other State in the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Telangana government was celebrating the Christmas festival officially unlike any other State in the country.

Addressing the gathering after cutting the cake on the premises of CSI Church in Siddipet on Sunday, the Minister said that the Telangana government was giving equal recognition and respect to all religions and castes. Rao said the government was distributing free clothes to the poor during Dasara, Ramzan and Christmas festivals to help the celebrate the festival like any other family.

Saying that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would come up with each and every idea for the upliftment of the poor, he said that India is known for its unity in diversity because there were many castes and religions across the country but they would live in harmony.

He said that it’s the responsibility of the States to respect all cultures and practices by giving equal importance. After exchanging the cake with the Christian children, women, and elderly, Rao has assured to extend all support to the management of the CSI Church Siddipet as it was preparing to celebrate 150 years of its establishment.

MLC Farooq Hussain and others were present. Meanwhile, the Christmas festival was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the district. The Churches across the district have conducted special prayers as the devotees gathered in huge numbers. (eom)