Ponguleti cries revenge, BRS MLAs hit back

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has vowed revenge saying he would not allow anyone from the party in erstwhile Khammam to go to the Assembly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Ex-MP P Srinivas Reddy speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was suspended from the BRS, has vowed revenge saying he would not allow anyone from the party in erstwhile Khammam to go to the Assembly in the next elections.

Responding to his suspension from the party here on Monday he said he was thankful for the party for suspending him and questioned how he could be suspended as the party leaders had commented that he was not connected with the party.

Stating that the party had won one MLA from Kothagudem in 2014 and one from Khammam in the 2018 election, he said he would see to it that no one contesting from the BRS would step into the Assembly in the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, BRS MLAs in Khammam and Kothagudem strongly condemned Srinivas Reddy’s comments against the BRS leadership. They sought to know how the party that was good for eight years was not good now for him. Palair MLA K Upender Reddy said Srinivas Reddy lacked capacity to defeat the BRS.

The party was going to win 10 out of 10 seats in the district in the next Assembly elections, he asserted. Pinapaka MLA and Government whip Rega Kantha Rao said the former MP worked against the party’s interests and was making false allegations against the BRS government.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao and Yellandu MLA B Haripriya also criticised Srinivas Reddy’s statements.