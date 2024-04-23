TRSMA extends support to B Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: Telangana Recognized School Managements Association (TRSMA) has extended its support to BRS candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency B Vinod Kumar and decided to work for his victory.

Announcing this to media persons here on Tuesday, TRSMA chief advisor Yadagiri Shekhar Rao said new light would come in their lives only with the victory of Vinod Kumar, who knew the problems of public as well as private teachers.

About 40,000 teachers and owners of private educational institutes would work for the victory of the BRS candidate by motivating the people by visiting each and every village, he said.

Talking about the problems of private teachers, he wanted the government to provide Rs.10 lakh insurance facility and health cards to teachers in private educational institutions.

Health reimbursement should also be provided to private teachers on the lines of government teachers.