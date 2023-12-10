Ponnam says auto drivers’ interests will be safeguarded

"Meetings will be conducted with the associations to clear their apprehensions, while ensuring the wellbeing of TSRTC," Prabhakar said

Hyderabad: Allaying fears of auto-rickshaw drivers, who raised concern over their earnings being hit due to the launch of the free travel facility for women in TSRTC buses, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Congress government would protect the interests of auto drivers. He also said the Praja Darbar programme would be replicated across the State.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had formally launched the free travel scheme for women in TSRTC buses on Saturday on the Assembly premises. However, auto drivers, especially those operating for short distances in rural areas and many in urban areas were worried about their livelihood, citing low hiring by women.

“The State government will definitely discuss their issues and consider all the aspects. Meetings will be conducted with the associations to clear their apprehensions, while ensuring the wellbeing of TSRTC,” Prabhakar said at a press conference here on Sunday.

The Minister said that under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, the facility to travel free for women was launched in over 9,000 TSRTC buses, which usually have about 45 lakh women travelling in them every day. All the women, who were natives of Telangana can board different category buses and travel free across the State. They would have to present identity cards to the conductors for travelling free in the buses, he said, in reply to a question over women from other States being denied free travel facility.

On the Praja Darbar programme, he said people were appreciating the government’s initiative in providing a platform to file their grievances. It would be replicated across the State, he said, adding that efforts had begun to restore democratic values in the State.

Reminding that Finance Minister Batti Vikramarka Mallu had reviewed the State finances, he said all the department-wise white papers would be released and put in public domain very soon. The Minister, who also holds the BC Welfare portfolio, said the decisions taken in the past regarding the BC Bandhu applications would be reviewed and transparency would be ensured in processing the applications. The Congress government would ensure welfare of all sections, he assured.

On the proposal for merging the TSRTC with the government by the past BRS government, the Transport Minister said the issue would be discussed in the next cabinet. Measures would be initiated duly considering different aspects, he said.