Ponnam seeks support of hire buses association to implement free rides

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderbad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday sought the support of RTC hire buses owner’s association for the successful implementation of Maha Lakshmi scheme, under which women were being provided free travel facility in TSRTC buses.

The Minister, who met the association members at secretariat, said his government was determined to continue the Maha Lakshmi scheme for women and urged the hire bus owners to cooperate with the government . Commenting on the hire bus agreement, Prabhakar said the government would proceed according to the 10-year agreement made with the hire bus owners and that necessary changes would be made if a new agreement was brought by the State government.

The union leaders asked the government to provide an additional Rs. 2 per kilometer along with the current Rs. 35 per kilometer being provided to hire buses.