Postpone govt typewriting exams, TRS leader urges Govt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: TRS leader and Karimnagar district Wakf Board ex-chairman Mohsin Ahmed Khan on Saturday urged the State government to postpone the government typewriting exams scheduled on July 10 as Bakrid festival was on the same day.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training had issued the time-table for typewriting examinations which are scheduled to be held on July 9 and 10.