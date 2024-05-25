Power outages interrupting daily schedules, complaints fail to move staff

With the increase in temperatures, the lack of power supply is causing discomfort to residents, especially children and senior citizens. In addition to that, businesses and professionals working from home are also having to bear the consequences of no WiFi.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 25 May 2024, 11:45 PM

Hyderabad: Enduring sweltering heat with no fans or air conditioning, abruptly dropping off a work call, nonfunctional electric appliances, using torch lights and candles, being stuck in escalators, or waking up sweating in the middle of the night – power cuts in the city are forcing Hyderabadis to go through the wringer.

Contrary to the previous summers, city dwellers are now grappling with frequent and irregular power cuts. With outages lasting for long hours in some parts of Hyderabad, daily routines are being interrupted, causing significant inconvenience.

Citizens who were used to seamless power supply in the last few years, irrespective of the season, are now exposed to erratic outages. Consequently, their displeasure is apparent not just in everyday conversations but also online.

Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited’s (TGSPDCL) social media handles and posts in particular are being met with scathing comments. When the company posted an update regarding its name change, one netizen’s reaction encapsulates the frustration of many.

“What’s the point in changing the name? Your service has gone down, frequent power cuts for long hours with (out) any prior intimation, and your official talk rudely when we enquire. First, solve these issues… there is absolutely no assistance to our issue,” she lamented.

“We ordered a washing machine the other day and the service person came for installation. Minutes after he arrived, the power was gone. We called the control room but that didn’t help. We had to reschedule and then it took weeks for them to come back and install it,” laments Aishwarya Murlidharan, a primary school teacher from Anandhbagh.

Officials however claim that due notice is being given to residents about when the power supply will be interrupted due to the tree trimming undertaken in their area.

The company has been cutting overgrown branches of trees that are said to be interrupting the electric wires before the upcoming monsoon.