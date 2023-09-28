Prabhas jet-sets to Europe for knee surgery

According to rumours, Prabhas, who has a busy schedule that includes 'Salaar' and 'Kalki 2898 AD,' is expected to return to Hyderabad after making a full recovery.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 05:44 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: Pan-India star Prabhas is said to have flown to Europe for knee surgery. The actor injured his knee while filming the superhit film ‘Baahubali’. The Rebel Star appears to have been in Europe for a few days and is now recovering.

According to rumours, Prabhas, who has a busy schedule that includes ‘Salaar’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ is expected to return to Hyderabad after making a full recovery. The recovery process might take two months.

On social media, the actor’s fans have been giving him their well wishes throughout the last several days. “Thank god his knee surgery got completed. #Prabhas please take proper rest. No need to come #India in a hurry. Your fans are worried for your health (sic),” a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Prabhas anna knee Surgery completed and taking rest. Get Well Soon Prabhas anna (sic),” added another person on X.

Prabhas’ health delayed the release of ‘Salaar’.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Hombale Films wrote in an official statement: “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”